Odisha Reports 10 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288349. Khurdha district registered the Highest of 8 COVID19 infections followed by state pool reported 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 19th May
New Positive Cases: 10
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Khurda: 8
2. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 12
Cumulative tested: 31598625
Positive: 1288349
Recovered: 1279052
Active cases: 118