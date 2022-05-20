Odisha Reports 10 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288349. Khurdha district registered the Highest of 8 COVID19 infections followed by state pool reported 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 19th May

New Positive Cases: 10

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Khurda: 8

2. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 12

Cumulative tested: 31598625

Positive: 1288349

Recovered: 1279052

Active cases: 118