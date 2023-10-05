AM/NS India’s Odisha operations bags prestigious awards in CCQC 2023, organised by QCFI

Paradeep : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), Odisha Operations won three prestigious awards – two Gold Awards and one Bronze Award at the Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC) 2023, organised by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) at Kolkata on 26th September 2023. The Odisha Operations of AM/NS India has also been selected for the upcoming National Convention on Quality Concepts-2023 (NCQC 2023) event to be held at Nagpur from 4th to 7th January 2024.

Team Kaizen Technocrats from Paradeep received Gold Award for Eliminating Mixer Discharge Delay in Pellet Plant and Team Mariners from Dabuna received Gold Award for improving the reliability of grinding mills. Team Elite from Procurement won Bronze Award for indigenous development of Geho Pump NRV.

On the occasion Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, AM/NS India Odisha Operations, said, “This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire team. I firmly believe that this recognition will further enhance our reputation in the industry and open doors to new opportunities”.

98 teams of highly reputed organisations had participated in the CCQC 2023 competition.