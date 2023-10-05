Bisleri International’s Premium Category Soars To New Altitudes With The Launch Of ‘Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water’

Chennai: Bisleri International’s premium beverage category – Vedica, Himalayan Spring Water, expands its premium category with the launch of ‘Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water’. A tribute to the untamed beauty of the Himalayas, this sparkling elixir is a harmonious blend of effervescent bubbles and a perfectly balanced mineral composition, delivering an unparalleled refreshment that will captivate your senses.

The premium luxury offering is specially designed for consumers seeking a healthier alternative. Packaged in elegant glass bottles of 300ml, the sparkling water is priced at Rs 175 respectively. Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water guarantees an unparalleled level of quality. The sparkling water will be available across a wide range of distribution channels, including HoReCa, Modern and General Trade, Q-commerce, and the Bisleri @Doorstep App.

Sourced directly from the snowy peaks of the Himalayas, Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water is a testament to nature’s splendour. Its pristine waters and naturally occurring minerals take you on a journey through the lush landscapes and celestial skies, all imbibed within an exquisite glass bottle. Inspired by its source, the bottle features intricate carvings on its neck, complemented by a regal crown cap and a label that artfully captures the starry evening skies adorned with gold accents. Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water assures exceptional quality, pureness, and an ideal balance of carbonation and crisp taste. This meticulous craftsmanship is tailor-made for the discerning Indian epicurean audience.

Commenting on the launch, Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the strategic decision behind this product expansion, stating, “With Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water, we are bringing a blend of innovation and sophistication to the world of beverages. Our goal is to present the audience with a harmonious fusion of the purity inherent in our source, the Vedica spring. The exquisite effervescence thereby provides an invigorating alternative that aligns seamlessly with modern lifestyles. Moreover, with the festive season around the corner, it is ideal to launch sparkling water, a beverage often associated with celebrations and special occasions, thus offering an exciting choice for consumers.”

Crafted for versatility, it can be enjoyed on its own, adding a dash of sparkle to your everyday life, or seamlessly blended into inventive concoctions for those special moments. Its unique mineral composition complements a wide range of cuisines, making it the perfect companion for gastronomic adventures. The sparkling water promises to be a conduit into the realm of luxury, delivering purity and goodness that will truly enhance the quality of life.