Jindal Steel and Power Honoured with Eastern India Leadership Award for Best CSR Integrated Business

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has been conferred with the prestigious Eastern India Leadership Award for Best CSR Integrated Business by the Eastern Institute of Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM), Kolkata. The accolade recognizes JSP’s steadfast commitment to social welfare, making it an integral part of its business operations.

Expressing happiness for the achievement, Hon’ble Chairperson of JSP Foundation, Smt. Shallu Jindal said, “Jindal Steel and Power believes in the symbiotic relationship between business success and social responsibility. This award is a testament to our dedication to making a positive impact on society and fostering sustainable development.”

In a grand award ceremony, held at Hotel Taj Bengal, Kolkata, Shri Prashant Kumar Hota, President & Head CSR, Education, and Odisha Head Corporate Communication, was felicitated as an esteemed speaker for his well-researched and insightful thoughts on the role of CSR in driving business equitably, with a special focus on JSP. Ms. Maitreyee Mishra, Assistant General Secretary of JSP Foundation, accepted the award on behalf of the organization as an acknowledgment of Jindal Steel and Power’s impactful contribution to peripheral development and the well-being of communities residing around its business units across the country.

The accolade specifically highlighted the commendable efforts of the JSP Foundation, the Social Arm of JSP, in empowering lives across India, particularly in rural and tribal predominant geographies. Notable initiatives such as Mission Zero Hunger, Kishori Express, Vatsalya, Yashasvi, Asha the Hope, and the Grassroots Hockey Development Program have played a pivotal role in fostering positive change and addressing social challenges.