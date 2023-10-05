Odisha: IT Expo 2023 kickstarts at Janata maidan, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Information Technology Expo 2023 organized by IT Association of Odisha was inaugurated today at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

This 4 days long Expo was inaugurated by Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan, Hon’ble Governor of Chhatishgarh in presence of Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Hon’ble Minister of Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, Abinash Patnaik, President ITAO, Debasis Tripathy, Secretary, ITAO and all the members of ITAO.

Inaugurating the Expo n Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan, Hon’ble Governor of Chhatishgarh, said, I am truly honored to be here today as we inaugurate IT Expo 2023 here in the vibrant city of Bhubaneswar. This event marks a significant milestone in the world of technology, bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from across the globe to showcase the latest advancements and discuss the future of the IT industry. Innovation is the lifeblood of technology, and it is through innovation that we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible. We must harness our creativity, embrace disruptive ideas, and cultivate an environment where innovation can thrive. Over the next 4 days days, we have the privilege of attending enlightening sessions, engaging with cutting-edge technologies, and networking with the brightest minds in the industry. I encourage you all to take full advantage of this unique opportunity to learn, collaborate, and chart the course for the future of technology. I want to thank IT Association of Odisha, the organizers, OCAC and all the individuals who have made IT Expo 2023 a reality. Together, we can drive progress, create solutions, and shape a future where technology enriches the lives of all. Let us embark on this exciting journey of innovation, integration, and inspiration.

Speaking about the Expo Abinash Patnaik, President ITAO said, IT Expo 2023 is a platform for all IT Enthusiast, Corporate companies, IT stakeholders & Technical students to get informed about newer technologies, development & update about the IT industry. Participants & Visitors will get a chance to see all IT products for business and home solutions that is Digital Display, Motion Control, Touch Technology, Home Automation, Surveillance technology and many more right here at the expo

This 4 days long Expo will continue till 8th October and the visiting hours will be from 10.00 am to 9.00 pm daily.

Elaborating on the Expo Debasis Tripathy, Secretary, ITAO, said, it’s a first ever expo on the theme “DISCOVER ONLINE EXPERIENCE OFFLINE” where you can discover technology online but at the expo you can see & experience the same in an offline mode & can avail better deals. We are expecting …….. visitors to come and get a chance to visit multiple brands and their wide range of products, exciting engagement activities for all age group. A dedicated Play Station gaming zone along with unique experience of virtual reality in Experience Zone. Get best offers and deal on Gadgets, Accessories and Electronic products.

Expo will have more than 50 stalls where the companies will showcase their product and services.

The new age youth and IT enthusiastic will get opportunity to attend the seminars and sessions to be conducted by the IT experts and can be a part of the panel discussion to hear importance and benefits of Information Technology in future.

There are several Inter College Technical and cultural competitions many more rewards and certifications for students. Apart from this many more cultural entertainment programs at evening by Ollywood celebrities. All visitors to expo can enjoy the delicious traditional foods at food zone and can enjoy the IT gaming at our experience zone.