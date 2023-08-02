AM/NS India successfully conducted an Onsite Emergency Mock Drill at Paradeep complex

Paradeep : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has conducted a full-scale mock drill to test onsite emergency preparedness following a fire at GT-2 area of power plant, Paradeep.

Emergency services like maintenance, Health & Safety, Administration, Environment, HR, Fire and Medical departments actively participated in this on-site emergency mock drill. The health & safety department seamlessly conducted the emergency mock drill. The command structure was formed as per the on-site emergency preparedness plan, which demonstrated the expertise to mitigate emergency hazards or accidents.

As per the approved schedule of District Crisis Group (DCG), Jagatsinghpur, on-site emergency mock drill was carried out successfully at Power plant premises in presence of Government authorities and delegates from neighbouring industries. Sandhya Samarath, Dy. Collector, Jagatsinghpur district, Manoj Panda, Dy. Director of F&B, Cuttack zone, Chandra Kanta Dalai, Asst Director of F&B, Puskar Chandra Behera, Regional Officer, SPCB Paradip, Fire officer, Kujang Fire station, CISF representative, local sarpanch, along with delegates and mutual aid partners of neighbouring industries were present to witness the mock drill.

The observers appreciated the team for successfully conducting emergency mock drill and gave valuable suggestions to improvise emergency preparedness. During the onsite emergency mock drill, Saroja Pattanayak, Head-Power plant, Sanjeev Kumar Muduli, Head-Health & Safety, Rajarshi Sinha, Head-Business Excellence, Hariprasad- Head, Operations and senior management team were present to witness the exercise.

Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India said, “We always focus on the safety of our people engaged in day-to-day operation activities at plant. We carry out activities to strengthen safety performances in regular intervals. This on-site mock drill at our location and the observers’ suggestion on emergency preparedness will help us bring necessary improvement in the overall process”.