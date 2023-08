Bhubaneswar: Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal of appointing a new National Committee of the Social Media and Digital Platforms. Shri Abhishek Mahananda who is currently an AICC Member and State Chairman of Social Media Department, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has been appointed as the National Coordinator in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Social Media & Digital Platforms Department.