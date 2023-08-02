AIIMS Bhubaneswar organises first-ever hands-on Conference on Interventional Radiology to improve patient care

Bhubaneswar: The first-ever hands-on conference on Interventional Radiology (IR) AIRADCON (AIIMS Interventional Radiology Conference) was successfully conducted in Odisha by department of Radiodiagnosis, AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The two days conference held on 29th & 30th July, aimed at advancing patient care through the implementation of best IR practices. The conference focused on cutting-edge treatment modalities for liver cancer treatment (TACE, TARE, Ablation), liver cirrhosis treatment (TIPSS, BRTO, PARTO) as well as varicose vein, Aortic aneurysm (EVAR) and Peripheral arterial disease treatment.

With collaborative support from ISVIR (Indian society of vascular and Interventional Radiology) and ORIA (Odisha Radiology and Imaging Association), the conference brought together renowned experts, healthcare professionals and researchers in the field to exchange knowledge and experience, fostering a collaborative environment for advancing patient care.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas welcoming all the delegates to the national institute appreciated the efforts of the organisers for such an innovative conference.

Experts of international repute Dr. Sanjeeva Kalva from Harvard Medical School along with National faculties Dr. Ajit Yadav, Dr Rochan Pant, Dr. Amar Mukund, Dr. Yashwant Patidar, Dr. Rashmi Padhi, Dr. Dayanand L, Dr. Pulkit Rangarh and Dr Karamvir Chandel gracing the occasion stressed on Interventional Radiology (IR) emerging as a pivotal field in providing effective and minimally invasive treatment solutions for serious diseases.

Internationally renowned and legendary personality Dr. Mathew Cherian ignited the minds of young graduates with his inspiring guest lecture. “IR plays a significant role in transforming patient care for serious diseases. Through this conference, we aim to promote the adoption of best IR practices in Odisha, enhancing the quality of life for our patients,” said Dr. Cherian.

Dr. S.N Mohanty, DMET Odisha inaugurating the conference assured to take IR to state govt medical colleges. AIIMS Bhubaneswar DEAN Dr. P R Mohapatra and other dignitaries also attended the programme.

Conference was organised under the leadership of Radiodiagnosis HOD Dr. N. Deep Bag, addl. prof Dr. Suprava Naik, organising secretary- Dr Sudipta Mohakud, Dr. Manoj Nayak, Dr Ranjan Patel and Dr. Tara Prasad Tripathy.

Participating in the conference ISVIR Secretary Dr. Ajit Yadav said that this landmark conference in Odisha has undoubtedly laid the groundwork for improved patient outcomes and a brighter future in the treatment of complex diseases through Interventional Radiology.

It may be noted here that to avail various procedures of intervention Radiology people have to either pay high price in private hospitals or go outside the state. In recent years, the Radiology department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been able to cater such cutting-edge diagnostics and interventional procedures for critical diseases with the help of budding faculty members.