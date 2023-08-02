New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A. Floor Leaders along with 21 MPs’ delegation that visited Manipur met President Droupadi Murmu today to seek her intervention in the matter.

31 members of the INDIA alliance met President Murmu and 21 MPs’ delegation that visited Manipur briefed her on the situation there. We submitted a memorandum to the President. We briefed the President, especially on atrocities against women, rehabilitation and other conditions in Manipur,…Our main demand is that PM should visit Manipur and take steps towards restoring peace in the state…:LoP Rajya Sabha & Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge.

“We urgently request your kind intervention to establish peace and harmony in the state without any further delay. Both the Union and state govt must fulfil their duty to provide justice to the affected communities. We implore you to press upon the PM to urgently address the Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the matter,” states memorandum submitted by the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A to President Droupadi Murmu over Manipur situation.