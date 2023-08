Renowned art director of Bollywood #nitinchandrakantdesai committed suicide in his studio near Mumbai: Police

He was 57. Mr. Desai was 4 times awarded by National Film awards-(Silver lotus) for the Best art direction of the movies, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lagaan, Devdas and Hum Dil de Chuke Sanam.

He also directed and produced some Marathi movies and TV serials, such as Balgandharv and Raja Shivchhatrapati.