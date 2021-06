Bhubaneswar : After a time span of one month, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar is all set to resume back its OPD services from June 28 as due to the Covid the walk-in Covid facilities at OPD were shut since April 26.

While, the telemedicine services will continue services as earlier, informed Sachidananda Mohanty, superintendent of the premier health-care institute.

Besides, there will be limit on calling of patients for check-up.