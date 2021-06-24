Odisha government withdraws supply of Covid vaccines to private hospitals

Bhubaneswar : In a major announcement, the Odisha Health and Family Welfare department withdraws supply of Covid vaccines to private hospitals from the state government stock of vaccine doses , here on Thursday .

As per the notification, “The State government had approved to set up government-sponsored vaccination centres in private Hospitals as an extension of government CVC vaccination of 18 to 44 year age group only from the State procured vaccines. Now, under the revised COVID-19 vaccination campaign, all vaccines will be supplied by the Government of India for vaccination of 18 years and above citizens.