Odisha : Major reshuffle of IPS officers , Arun Bothra to take charge as Transport Commissioner

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government today appointed Arun Bothra as new Transport Commissioner of the state and six IPS officers have been transferred to various other departments, here on Thursday.

As per the notification, Sanjeeb Panda, (1994) at present Transport Commissioner is transferred and posted as Addl. DG of Police, Crime Branch. He is allowed to remain in addl. Charge of OSPHWC in addition to his own duties. While, 1992 batch IPS officer Lalit Das, at present Additional DG of Police, Head Quarter is transferred and posted as Director, Intelligence.

Besides, Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa, IPS (1994) at present Addl. DG of Police, Law and Order is transferred and posted as Director, Vigilance, RK Sharma, IPS (1995) at present Director, Intelligence is transferred and posted as Addl. DG of Police, Law and Order and Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, IPS (1997) at present IG, Home Guards and Fire Services is transferred and posted as IG, Vigilance.