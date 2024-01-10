Alka Lamba assumes charge as President of Congress women wing

New Delhi:Alka Lamba, Former Delhi MLA recently appointed as President of All India Mahila Congress took over the charge today at AICC office in Akbar road today replacing Netta D’Souza. Alka Lamba was included as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee some months ago.

Alka Lamba’s appointment comes as a strategic decision reflecting the Congress party’s commitment to leadership changes and a fresh approach in the All India Mahila Congress.

“Alka Lamba the first women from Delhi to become president of All India Women Congress brings her extensive experience and leadership qualities to this role, and her appointment is expected to contribute to the party’s efforts in addressing women’s issues and promoting gender equality. The All India Mahila Congress, under her leadership, is poised to navigate the evolving socio-political landscape and advocate for the empowerment of women across the country.” Said Mr Arvinder Singh Lovely , President, Delhi Pradesh Congress speaking at the taking over ceremont of Alka Lamba as Congress Mahila President.

Alka Lamba a former president of the Delhi University Students’ Union, Lamba quit the Congress and joined AAP in 2014. She became an MLA from Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency in 2015. Lamba, however, returned to the Congress in 2019.

“With my becoming president Mahila Congress will pave the way for their participation and empowerment by truly extending the political, economic, social, legal and equal rights given to women by the Constitution to the last woman standing in the queue. “ Said Alka Lamba ,President, All India Mahila Congress after taking over the office .

“Mahila Congress will fight till they get justice by becoming the voice of the daughters/sisters of the country. Mahila Congress will ensure their participation and empowerment by truly extending the political, economic, social, legal and equal rights given to women by the Constitution to the last woman standing in the queue. Will pave the way.” She said .

“I will take part in the Bharat Jodod Nyaya Yatra along with Rahul Gandhi ji to get justice for lakhs of women in the country including justice for Manipur Women, Haryana women wrestlers and similar cases in the states in the country. As President of mahila congress will ensure seat reservation in assembly and parliament for women as well as target for 50% women as chief ministers of congress states” said Ms Lamba

Later she met the Congress president Mallikaarjun Kharge to take his blessings

Alka Lamba had entered mainstream politics from student politics. She has been the President of Delhi University Student Union. In the year 1995, he won the DUSU elections as a candidate of NSUI. In the year 2014, he left the ‘hand’ of Congress and took up the ‘broom’ of Aam Aadmi Party. But later in the year 2019, she again joined Congress. She was elected MLA from Chandni Chowk as an AAP candidate in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.