Public Hearing successfully held for the proposed 7 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant of AM/NS India at Paradeep

Paradeep : The Public Hearing for the proposed 7 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) at Nuagarh village of Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur District has been conducted by the Regional Office of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB). Smt. Chinmayee Biswal, ADM (Revenue), Jagatsinghpur presided over the meeting. Shri Pushkar Chandra Behera, Regional Officer, Paradeep, OSPCB conducted the public hearing meeting where Shri Niranjan Behera, ADM, Paradeep was present.

From project proponent side of AM/NS India, Shri Rajiv Bhatnagar, Executive Director, Odisha Projects, Shri Arun Kumar Rath, Head – Brown Field Projects, Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, Shri P K Mohanty, Head – Land Acquisition and R&R, and Shri Suvendu Kumar Dash, Senior Manager – Environment were present.

With an aim to contribute to the Country’s steel production target of 300 million tons by 2030 and to effectively help in meeting the targeted domestic per capita steel consumption of 160 kg by 2030, up from the present per capita steel consumption level of 64.2 kg, AM/NS India has planned to set up an Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) of 7 MTPA capacity for the production of liquid steel at Paradeep. This project, once ready, will be yet another step by AM/NS India towards supporting Odisha to achieve its target of one-trillion-dollar economy.

The proposed Integrated Steel Plant will be established at Nuagarh Village near to AM/NS India’s existing Pellet Plant at Paradeep. The estimated project cost for the 7 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant is approximately Rs 38,000 crores. There would be an engagement of nearly 21,000 people during the construction phase of the ISP and nearly 7,000 people during the operation phase. The local youth would be given priority in employment, based on skills. Besides, the company has set aim to bring all round development in the local community.

Shri Suvendu Kumar Dash, Senior Manager- Environment, AM/NS India, Odisha Projects explained the probable impact envisaged and environment management programme to be implemented as mitigation measures to minimize the impact on environment. He assured that the best technology will be deployed for safeguard and protection of the environment.

In addition to the project details, people present in the meeting enquired about the various aspects related to environmental pollution, community & peripheral development, employment benefits, which were then apprised by AM/NS India representatives. More than 1000 people including members of the local community, NGOs, representatives of media were present during the meeting. A total of 67 persons from the community spoke on the occasion, out of which 65 persons spoke in favour of the proposed project and extended their support. The meeting ended with vote of thanks to the chair.