Akasa Air launches refreshed menu on-board Café Akasa

Chennai: Akasa Air has announced an enhanced inflight food and beverage menu across its network as part of its constant endeavour to provide a differentiated culinary experience in the skies. Café Akasa, the airline’s inflight meal service has evolved its unique and varied menu offering, with a wide array of meal options – including healthy meals, festive favourites, gourmet, and fusion meals, while retaining some original favourites. The new menu boasts of over 60 meal options which have been exclusively curated with reputed chefs from across India. The menu refresh is the airline’s response to an extensive exercise to understand customer preferences and consumer dining trends while staying true to its promise of delighting customers with fresh and innovative offerings.

Elaborating on the menu refresh, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air said, “India is a melting pot of various cultures, and this reflects in our gastronomical landscape as well. With an impressive selection of 60+ items, the new Café Akasa menu is carefully curated with a range of delectable snacks, hearty meals, indulgent desserts and festive favourites to provide a taste of global, fusion and local flavours. We have refreshed our menu in response to the resounding, positive feedback from our customers. The new menu presents a highly evolved assortment of multi-cuisine, tasty and healthy meals, ensuring that there is something to cater to a wide-ranging culinary preference, as we uphold our ethos of serving a high quality, elevated flying experience to our valued customers.”