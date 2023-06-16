Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 (Series I) – Issue Price

In terms of Government of India Notification No.4(6)-B(W&M)/2023 dated June 14, 2023, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 (Series I) will be opened for subscription during the period June 19-23, 2023 with Settlement date June 27, 2023. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs 5,926 (Rupees Five Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty Six only) per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated June 16, 2023.



The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 5,876 (Rupees Five Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Six only) per gram of gold.



