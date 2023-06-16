Minister Dr.Mahendra Nath Pandey Launches “Dugdh Sankalan Sathi Mobile App” to Transform Indian Dairy Industries

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey unveiled the ground-breaking “Dugdh Sanakalan Sathi Mobile App” today at Mussorie, Uttarakhand. This innovative application, designed and developed by Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL), Jaipur, a “Mini Ratna” Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, is poised to make a lasting impact on the Indian Dairy Industries by addressing key challenges in the milk collection process. This mobile app aims to improve the quality of milk, foster transparency among stakeholders, and streamline operations at the grassroots village level, including Milk Cooperative Societies.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “Through this App Ministry of Heavy Industry has taken a revolutionary step towards realizing the commitment of Government of India to digitize the process and facilitate Direct Beneficiary Transfer to milk producers”. Expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative the Minister stated that ‘Dugdh Sankalan Sathi Mobile App’ will bring transparency, efficiency, and empowerment to all stakeholders involved in the milk collection process, ultimately benefiting the milk producers and contributing to the growth of the dairy sector. He reiterated that this application will be contextually active in the field to improve operations at the grassroots level across all partnerships including milk producers, milk co-operative societies, milk organizations and state federations. Milk Collection Partner Mobile App will inform all services to milk producers in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and other languages



Recognizing the critical need for advancements in the dairy industry, REIL has developed a comprehensive cloud-based solution that leverages the latest state-of-the-art platform. This forward-thinking initiative reflects the Government of India’s commitment for digitizing processes and facilitating direct beneficiary transfers of the government subsidies to milk producers.



Shri Kamran Rizvi, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries congratulated MD, REIL and his team, for developing and launching ‘DugdhSankalanSathi Mobile App’. He reiterated that, this mobile app will certainly boost the dairy development in the Country and the confidence and enthusiasm among the milk producers. He further stated that, by using this mobile app, the transparency in the dairy business would be strengthened.



The “Dugdh Sankalan Sathi Mobile App” will bring significant benefits for all stakeholders involved in the milk collection process, including milk producers, cooperative societies, milk unions, and state federations. Key features and benefits of the app include:



Increased transparency among stakeholders

Online monitoring of daily milk poured at Milk Cooperative Societies

Real-time milk price updates from the cloud server, ensuring transparency and eliminating human errors

Direct beneficiary transfers of milk payment and government subsidies to the milk producers’ bank accounts through the app

Push notifications for milk collection to the milk producers’ app

Multilingual app with support for English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, and more

Shri Rakesh Chopra, Managing Director, REIL stated that, REIL is committed to successfully implement the ‘DugdhSankalanSathi Mobile App’. He expressed his gratitude to the Union Heavy Industry Minister, Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry and congratulated all stakeholders on 43rd foundation day of REIL.



