Airborne tacticians join naval air arm

New Delhi : 16 officers of the Indian Navy and three officers of Coast Guard graduated as Observers and were awarded wings at a ceremony held on 05th of Aug at INS Garuda, Kochi. Two officers graduated as Qualified Navigation Instructors (QNIs) and were awarded instructional torches.

Rear Admiral AN Pramod, Deputy Commandant, Indian Naval Academy was the chief guest for the event and awarded the ‘Instructor Badge’ to QNIs and the coveted ‘Golden wings’ to the passing out officers.

The officers of the 10th QNI course were trained at instructional techniques on ground and during flying, as well as were provided in –depth knowledge of tactics and sensor exploitation. The officers of the 93rd regular course and 24th SSC observer course were trained in air navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and exploitation of airborne avionic systems. These officers would serve on-board maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Assistant Commandant Gopi Krishnan from the 93rd regular Observer Course, was awarded the Uttar Pradesh trophy on being adjudged ‘First in the overall order of merit’ and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command trophy for being adjudged ‘Best in flying’. Lieutenant Deepanshu Tripathi was awarded Sub Lieutenant RV Kunte memorial book prize on being adjudged ‘Best in ground subjects’.

Sub Lieutenant Shubham Singh from 24th SSC observer course was awarded the book prize for being adjudged ‘Best in Overall order of Merit.’