AIIMS Bhubaneswar Pays heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Punyatithi

Bhubaneswar : Honouring the Legacy, AIIMS Bhubaneswar paid heartfelt tributes to its founder, former Prime Minister, legendary statesman and Bharat Ratna, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary (Punyatithi) at its premises today.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas remembering the visionary leader said that, it was under his visionary leadership that the foundation stone of AIIMS Bhubaneswar was laid.

Today, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has become a trusted Health Care Institution in eastern India, said Dr. Biswas. All the faculty members, Resident doctors, Nursing officers, students, and staffs have resolved to fulfill the vision of Shri Vajpayee Ji to establish the national institute and follow his ideas to serve the poor & underprivileged, he added.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, DEAN Dr. P R Mohapatra, Dr. Satyajit Mishra, Dr. Soubhagya Jena, Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy along with dignitaries, personalities from different corners of society paid floral tributes in the statue of Shri Vajpayee at AIIMS Bhubaneswar campus.

It may be noted that the former Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on 15th July 2003. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is the second AIIMS in the country and the only AIIMS whose foundation stone was laid by Shri Vajpayee.