IndiGo takes-off to Central Asia: Announces Tashkent, Uzbekistan as the 31st international and 110th overall destination

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, is foraying into Central Asia as it announces the launch of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as its 31st international and 110th overall destination. Commencing from September 22, 2023, IndiGo will operate 4 weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent, catering to the increasing travel demand to the lively metropolis. This direct connectivity will not only promote trade but also foster stronger economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan.*

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to announce the magnificent addition of Tashkent, the capital & the largest city of Uzbekistan, as the 31st international destination in our 6E network. As a cherished cultural hub and a storied city along the Great Silk Trade-Route, Tashkent beckons travellers with a tapestry of timeless wonders to explore at the heart of Central Asia. Located in northeastern Uzbekistan, near the border with Kazakhstan, this opens a gateway for the Indian travelers to experience the enchanting charm of Uzbekistan, fostering enriching ties of commerce and culture between our two nations. IndiGo remains committed to delivering affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network.”

Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s captivating capital, is renowned for its vibrant cultural scene, boasting fascinating museums and exhibition halls with diverse collections and expositions. The city offers a mesmerizing blend of modern and Soviet-era architecture. Paying homage to the nation’s history, the State Museum of History traces Uzbekistan’s evolution from the early Paleolithic period to the present day. The Amir Timur Museum houses precious manuscripts, weapons, and other relics from the Timurid dynasty. Tashkent’s skyline is graced by the Tashkent Tower, offering breathtaking city views from its observation deck. Visitors can explore an array of historical and cultural landmarks, including the bustling Chorsu Bazaar, the graceful Minor Mosque, the artistic Museum of Applied Arts, and the monumental Amir Temur Square, among other attractions.