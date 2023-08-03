AIIMS Bhubaneswar Celebrates 13th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) with Enthusiasm and Commitment

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar has celebrated 13th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) with enthusiasm and commitment today. To mark this occasion a series of programmes were organized aimed to raise awareness about organ donation and its life-saving impact on patients in need of organ transplants.

The day witnessed numerous faculty members and other staff as well as public pledging to become organ donors, signifying their commitment to this noble cause.

The event featured an array of engaging activities, including a mime show performed by students of college of Nursing, AIIMS Bhubaneswar which played a crucial role in creating awareness among attendees about the significance of organ donation. Through thought-provoking performances, the students highlighted the importance of becoming an organ donor and dispelled myths and misconceptions surrounding the donation process.

To start the activities, a special meeting was held at the OPD foyer of the national institute attended by Dr. P R Mohapatra (ED-I/c & DEAN Academic), Medical Superintendent Dr. D K Parida and other dignitaries highlighted the significance and need of organ donation.

Team of Doctors comprising Dr. Sanjib Bhoi(Neurology), Dr. Ashish Pattnaik(Neurosurgery), Dr. Sangeeta Sahoo(Trauma & Emergency), Dr. Bhagirathi Dwivedy (Pediatrics), Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy(Anatomy) emphasized the criteria and importance of deceased donors, which is the need of the hour. In the meeting, Dr. Sandip Panda (Nephrology) and Dr. Manoj Das (Urology) shared their experience about the Renal transplant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Dr. Dharitri Swain from College of Nursing mentioned the very role of nursing care in the process of preparing the donors.

Coordinated by Dr. B D Pattnaik (Surgical Gastroenterology), the event also witnessed a signature campaign promoting organ donation.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, conveyed his appreciation towards the enthusiastic participation from the faculty, staff, and students, stressing the significance of promoting organ donation in the region

It may be noted here that, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has already taken significant steps to support organ transplantation. The institute has successfully initiated a renal transplant programme, which has provided new hope to patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease. Moreover, the institute is all set to launch a cadaveric organ donation program and liver transplantation soon. The programme will provide impetus to the deceased donor programme to be initiated in near future.