63 Remote Pilot Training Organisation approved by DGCA for providing drone training/skilling

There are 63 DGCA authorised Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) in the country as on 25th July 2023. The List of DGCA Authorised RPTO is placed at Annexure.



DGCA has sanctioned applications of three RPTOs in Madhya Pradesh as under:



1. Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, Gwalior



2. Ultimate Energy Resource Private Ltd, Bhopal



3. Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, Bhopal



The Government has notified the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Drones and Drone Components with an objective to incentivise manufacturing of drones and drone components in India so as to make them self-sustaining and globally competitive. Drone import policy has been notified on 9th February 2022, banning import of foreign drones and freeing up import of drone components. Drone Rules have been liberalized to facilitate wider application of drones.



Given the combined benefits of the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, the PLI scheme, the prohibition of drone imports and growing utilisation, the Indian drone industry is likely to grow along with an increase in employment.



Since notification of Drone Rules, 2021, 63 RPTOs have been approved by DGCA for providing drone training/skilling across the country. Till date, these training schools have certified more than 5500 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPCs). As on date, a total of 10010 drones are registered with a Unique Identification Number (UIN). DGCA has issued 25 type certificates till date for drones manufacturing in India.