Advantage Angul which was held today at Aluminium park Angul

Angul: A one of its kind industrial promotion event, “Advantage Angul” is being conducted at the Angul

Aluminium Park on 9th and 10th May 2022, together in collaboration with the Industries Department,

MSME Department, Start Up – Odisha, and the District Administration Angul. This first of its kind event

outside the state capital of Bhubaneswar was inaugurated today by the Chief Guest Shri Asit Kumar

Tripathy, Principal Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, amid much fanfare and gaiety. The

event was also graced by the distinguished presence of Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary,

Industries Department, Shri Bhupendra Singh Poonia, MD IPICOL and IDCO and Shri Atul Bagai, HeadUNEP, India. The event on day-1 attracted the participation of 67 industries and over 100+ delegates. The

industry stalwarts of the district included the public sector Navaratna NALCO, as well as Jindal Steel &

Power Ltd and Tata Steel (BSL). The focus today was on the twin industrial pillars of the district Angul,

Steel & Aluminium, exploring the scope and opportunities in the metal downstream, ancillaries,

sustainable development and creation of circular economy.

Shri Siddharth Shankar Swain, Collector and District Magistrate Angul set the context and delivered the

welcome address. Building upon the theme set by the collector, Shri H. Jha, Executive Director JSPL

addressed the august gathering and provided a perspective on the ever-expanding Steel Sector. Further,

Shri M P Mishra, Director (P&T) NALCO provided insights about the Angul Aluminium park and the

availability of raw material from NALCO’s Angul Smelter facility. Extending an open invitation to the

investors to invest in Odisha, Shri Hemant Sharma explained the inherent advantages that Angul has,

which has coined the name “Advantage Angul”. He also extolled the benefits of putting up units in the

Aluminium Park and exhorted the participants to see for themselves the world class facilities created

inside the park.

Shri Bagai, expressed the importance of recycling and reuse of waste metal, thus opening new avenues

available for scrap processing units in the state, there by initiating the discussion on the Circular Economy

model.

The keynote address was delivered by the chief guest, Shri. Asit Kumar Tripathy, who spoke about the

political and social stability in the state and also the importance of MSMEs in propelling the state’s

economic growth further. Summing up the session Shri Poonia assured unstinted support and hand

holding on behalf of the government to everyone interested in investing in Odisha. He also proposed the

vote of thanks to the panel members, delegates, and the district administration for conceptualizing such

a path breaking session.

Post the Inaugural session, two sectoral sessions on Aluminium and Steel Sectors respectively were hosted

by Shri Siddharth Shankar Swain. In the Aluminium Sector Session, senior officials from NALCO presented

the opportunities in Aluminium Downstream Sector and collaboration opportunities with NALCO. Shri

Bhupendra Singh Poonia delivered a detailed presentation about the Angul Aluminium Park and the bestin-class infrastructure facilities available at the location. This was followed by a Q&A session with the

respected panel.

During the Steel Sector Session senior representatives from Tata Steel and JSPL presented steel sector

overview and opportunities in the downstream ecosystem in Odisha. Shri Siddharth Shankar Swain

delivered concluding remarks for the day followed with a vote-of-thanks to the audience, speakers and

participants. The event also involved G-2-B networking meetings with interested investors.

The day-2 on 10th May ’22 is going to be equally interesting with proposed sessions on the MSME

ecosystem, sustainable development through industrialization, creation and role of circular economy,

start-ups, food processing, as well as sessions on carbon trading, green industrial hubs, & green buildings.

A pitching session for select start ups is also on the cards. Principal Secretary – MSME Smt. Ranjana Chopra

and Director of Industries Shri. Md. Sadique Alam would be addressing the session on Day-2.