Odisha : CM Naveen Patnaik inaugrates orientation programme for 55 new doctors, 59 paramedics joining ESI hospitals

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the orientation programme for 55 new doctors, 59 paramedics who have joined Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Dept’s hospitals & dispensaries and said that government’s consistent efforts are towards providing affordable & high quality healthcare to the people.

 

CM said that the joining of new doctors will strengthen the healthcare delivery system, particularly for 8 lakh insured persons. He expressed hope that ESI hospitals would function as a major public healthcare providers catering to the special needs of the insured people.

 

CM informed that as per the feedback received through @MoSarkar5T, over 92% patients are satisfied on the services at public health facilities. He also said the State Govt is committed to attract and retain human resources for healthcare in the tribal districts.

