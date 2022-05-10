Odisha: Acid attackers sentenced to 14 years RI and a fine Rs 15,000

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Additional Session Judge women [ASJ] Jagatsinghpur delivering the judgment on the much-hyped Tirtol acid attack case on Monday sentenced two accused persons undergoing 14 years rigorous imprisonment and to pay fine Rs 15,000 each.

Both accused persons were identified as Santosh Kumar Bedanta alias Bapi army personnel, resident of Joragadia village under Bhandaripokhari police limits under Bhadark district, and Biswajit Dalasinghray alias Anil from Champagda village under Nayagarh district.

The occurrence of crime was generated, the accused Bapi failed in a love affair, and the accused Santosh had fallen in love with a teen-aged girl from Kanakpur Sasan village under Tirtol block, but the girl declined the affair. After being enraged with the victim girl’s response Bapi accompanying his friend Anil on 18 April 2009 hurled acid at the victim girl at Kanakpur telephone exchange near Tirtol and fled away after committing the crime.

Locals rescued the girl whose body and face had been completely disfigured later after struggling a few months at SCB Medical College for the treatment she was cured but her face had been mutilated.

For the initial stage acid affected girl’s mother had lodged an FIR in Tirtol police station on 29 April 2009 police started an investigation but causing unable to gather shreds of evidence and witnesses closed the case in the year 2012.

But an NGO working for the acid-affected victims in New Delhi came forward and lodged a fresh petition in SDJM court here where the case had been disposed off. Taking the pleas of the victim girl, SDJM court ordered for a fresh probe and the case investigation had restarted. Police picked up both alleged accused persons and filed charge sheet in ASJ women’s court here for trial.

Based on the pieces of evidence and relying on depositions of 18 witnesses supplied by the prosecution ASJ court found the accused men guilty and awarded the punishment on Monday. [Ends]