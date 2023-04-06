Adani Foundation’s initiative fills healthcare gaps in Dhamra

Dhamra :-On World Health Day, when we talk about the Indian healthcare structure, what can’t be ignored is the spectrum of contrasting scenario. The remote reaches of rural India are a crucial area where medical and healthcare needs are massive and that is where Adani Foundation has come into play. Adani Foundation is bringing healthcare to the most remote of regions with the aim to improve access to quality healthcare services for people from the grassroots level belonging to the weaker sections of the society.

After identifying that there was a serious need for health and medical care in Dhamra Port area in Odisha, the Adani Foundation began its work in 2015. At first, they set up a community health clinic, followed by the initiation of Mobile Healthcare Units (MHCU) in 2017 and a Wellness Center.

Satya Ranjan Mishra, Unit CSR Head, Dhamra, says there are now two Mobile Healthcare Units (MHCU) operating in the area along with the Wellness Center. “The Center provides basic facilities which include diagnosing the patients and also has the provision for providing medicines. But slowly there has been an improvement in the services in the Wellness Center. Our intervention has added value to the government system,” he says.

In July 2022, a physiotherapy unit was set up, which is another specialist service added to this. Subsequent to that, another specialised service was initiated twice in a month where in specialised doctors from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack visit the Wellness Center and examine patients. Other than the physiotherapy unit, every other service is free of cost, even for physiotherapy a very nominal amount is charge. Adani Foundation also undertakes outreach free specialised mega health camp focusing on Skin, Ortho, Paediatric, O&G service as well as diagnostic, blood pressure, blood sugar check, which are undertaken thrice in a year by inviting specialists.

“The MHCU and the Wellness Center have received positive response from the community. It is well accepted by the community. In fact, there is a request and need to expand the MHCU to other parts of the area. In 2022 August, we started another project which is a community health worker tele-consultation project. We are also negotiating with some specialised hospitals like cancer care and other specialised treatment centers. The area of Dhamra Port has around 390 villages. There is a need for more. Gradually we are also expanding our geographical area because the new airport is also coming up,” shares Mishra.