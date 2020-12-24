Adani Foundation conferred scholarship to 20 students

Dhamra: Every year, Adani Foundation – the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port has been awarding the meritorious students of 9 high schools in Adani Dhamra Port periphery with DPCL Merit Scholarship award. The aim of the programme is to encourage their hard work and extend the financial support for two years with Rs. 1000 per month to undertake higher secondary study in Art, Science and Commerce stream. With the criteria of selecting students securing 70% of marks in case of girls and 75 % of marks in case of boys in the State High School Board Examination, 20 students are selected for the scholarship for the academic session 2019-20. Out of the 9 high schools in the periphery, the award went to the students of 6 high schools.

All these students, their parents, Head Masters and representatives of School Management Committee of the respective schools were invited and participated in the programme along with their ward organized at S S Nigamanada Ucha Vidyapitha, Sahsikadeipur, Karanjamaal, Bhadrak.

Started with watering the Maa Tulasi, , all 20 students were honoured with certificates of appreciation, a medal and financial support Rs. 12000 which will compensate their expenses of 1st year Higher Secondary Education. On successful completion of the 1st year, the foundation will award them with Rs. 12000 for their 2nd year education. The awards were handed over to these students by Shri Ranjan Saha, Sr, Lead-Civil, Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt. Ltd (DLTPL), Shri Ramesh Chandra Nayak, Social Worker, Karanjmal, Paresh Kumar Das, Head Master, Balimunda Government High school, Sukumar Hati, Rtd. Teacher, S S Nigamanada Ucha Vidyapitha and other dignitaries of Adani Dhamra Port. At the end of the award giving ceremony, a career counseling session was commenced by Mr. Samirana Pati, Assistant Manager- Training, Adani Dhamra Port. The event was moderated by Shri Rebati Kanta Behera, Head Master, S S Nigamanada Ucha Vidyapitha.

It is to note here that, started in 2009, The DPCL Merit Scholarship programme has extended scholarship grants to 235 students from the 10 vernacular medium high schools under the Odisha Board of Secondary Education for pursuing 10+2. This year, 7 students from S S Nigamanada Ucha Vidyapitha, 5 students from G.P. High School, Karanpalli, 03 students from K.S.Nodal High School, Balimunda, 02 students each from V.N. Ucha Vidyapitha,Kaithkhola & Bansada High School,Bansada and 01 students from Dosinga Nodal High School,Dosinga qualify for the DPCL Merit Scholarship.

