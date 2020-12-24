Sand Artist, Manas Kumar Sahoo created Santa Claus On the Occasion of Christmas Eve

Puri: On the Occasion of Christmas Eve, In a Sand Art created by Internationally acclaimed Sand Artist, Manas Kumar Sahoo of Puri, Odisha ,Santa Claus is seen distributing masks and gloves to children advising them to use the protective gears to keep Covid-19 away.

This art containing a strong message conveying to “Use Mask & Gloves: Keep Covid Away “has been highly appreciated by Tourists and Localites as well. To build this structure which is approximately 8 ft high, it took Mr.Manas nearly two days. Moreover about 20 tonnes of Sand has been used to form this Structure.

