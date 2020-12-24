Bio Compressed Gas to be injected in City Gas Distribution Network

New Delhi: Bio compressed Gas is important for the country and would add to the economy, employment and reduce the imports of the country. We are taking this as one of the most important programs of the ministry, deliberated Shri Tarun Kapoor, Hon’ble Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in a webinar organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on ‘Potential of Bio compressed Gas to fulfill energy needs in India’.

Shri Tarun Kapoor mentioned that oil companies with our ministry have taken the responsibility to ensure that the product is marketed and, we are planning to inject biogas in the city gas distribution network, making it blended with natural gas. We are in the process of setting natural gas distribution network all over the country.

He also mentioned that they are also planning to sell along compressed biogas in the retail outlets such are petrol pumps and, the vehicles will run on CNG can also run on it. The people will find this form of gas better because the percentage of methane is higher.

Shri Kapoor discussed that we are setting a mechanism there the compressed Bio Gas plants will be registered with us and, we will handhold them till the time they get commission and their marketing and gas flow starts. There is a lot of support coming from the banking sector for lending and a lot of schemes have been launched for the promotion of biogas.

Lt. Col Monish Ahuja (Retd), Managing Director, PRESPL while giving an overview about the challenges on the demand side, suggested that we need to evolve a global tender mechanism for the pricing finding of the biogas, enabling low-cost capital to come into this sector. He mentioned that biomass forms from the agriculture field, slurry, biodegradable waste available, all these routes can help to have good economic energy.

Dr. Atma Ram Shukla, Ex- Advisor, MNRE, and President Indian Bio Gas Association mentioned that we can create a village of gas distribution as we have a city gas distribution network. He discussed the issued such generation and purchase of Bio CNG that needs to be attractive for promoters.

Mr. Pradeep Multani, Sr Vice President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his welcome address deliberated about the importance of Biogas, its advantages, and sectors of utilization. He further deliberated about Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision to usher a gas-based economy in the country, the government of India has chalked out an ambitious plan to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s energy mix which would allow India to improve the environmental sustainability and flexibility of its energy system.

Mr. Multani while lauding the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt of India to ensure energy justice for all Indians, energy affordability, sustainability, efficiency, security, and for progressively moving towards a marketing and pricing freedom regime in the country, discussed SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative which will provide Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation and will be a developmental effort that would benefit both vehicle-users as well as farmers and entrepreneurs.

Production and use of biogas-methane-from organic waste are important for saving in economic terms, keeping the environment clean, and minimizing the effects of climate change by generating cleaner green energy that makes a pollution-free atmosphere and thereby reducing the GHG emission. Biogas technology is reviewed as a promising sustainable solution for the agriculture, rural, industrial, and automobile sector. Public transport vehicles such as buses, auto-rickshaws, and personal cars driven on conventional fuels like natural gas, gasoline, and diesel can be converted into bio-CNG vehicles by retrofitting with the additional gas tank to the normal fuel system, said Mr. Pradeep Multani.

Mr. V.K Mishra, Co-Chairman Hydrocarbon Committee PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry while giving an industry perspective mentioned that there is a need of having an Energy source that is clean, dependent & affordable. India has a huge potential in renewable energy in terms of solar, hydro, biomass, etc and, these are the areas where we can get the energy sources for the future.

Mr. Pawan Tibrawala, Co-Chairman Hydrocarbon Committee PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry delivered a formal vote of thanks to all the delegates and participants.

The webinar was moderated by Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, Deputy Secretary-General, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and was attended by many industry stalwarts Pan-India.

Related

comments