Adani DAV Public School Celebrates Annual Day

Bhadrak : 4th Annual Day (Jigyasa) was celebrated in Adani DAV Public School with great joy and happiness. The Honourable Chief Guest of the day, Mr Sushant Kumar Mishra, CEO, Dhamra Port delivered a speech and inspired the students to give more importance on creativity and competency. The Chief Speaker of the Day, Mr Satyaranjan Mishra, Unit CSR Head, Dhamra Port advised all mothers to take a momentous role to build their kid’s future so that they can face the challenges of life. Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, COO, Dhamra Port joined as the Guest of Honour. All Heads of the different departments of Dhamra Port were present in the function too. Mrs. Krishnapriya Sarangi, the Principal of the school presented the Annual Report of the school. Then the School e-Magazine, Tattwa was released. A mind-blowing cultural programme was done by the students of the school. All students, PTCC members along with guardians were present at the function. The programme was anchored by Mr Lalit Kumar Bhatta and Ms Priyadarshini Prusty. Mr Santosh Kumar Tripathy offered the vote of thanks.