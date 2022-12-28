World Odisha Society Appeals Global Odias to Unite

New Delhi: Chairman of World Odisha Society (WOS), Kishore Dwibedi appealed Odia Community staying away from Odisha all over the World to unite for the cause of their Mother State; Odisha. Presiding over a Get – Together organised by WOS on the eve of New Year Shri Dwibedi gave a clarion call to Odia Diaspora worldwide to contribute their services and resources for the all round development of Odisha. Organised in the hybrid mode at the Press Club of India in New Delhi, the congregation was attended by hundreds of representatives of WOS from around sixty four Countries of the World, Prominent Community leaders from different parts of the Country and leading Non – Resident Odias staying in National Capital Region.

The Programme commenced with a Spiritual Discourse by Debasis Satapathy on the lessons of Management from Mahabharata. The General Secretary, Eco of WOS R.K.Dash briefed about the robust environment preservation at the Waldenwoods Eco Village in the foothills of Kapilas through a Power point presentation. Addressing the gathering the Chief Guest Renowned Literateur Dash Benhur advised WOS to become the torch bearer of New and Resurgent Odisha with close collaborations of Central and Odisha Governments. Adviser of World Odisha Society Dr N.K.Mohanty and President of Women’s Wing Dr. Sunanda Mishra Panda were present on the dias.

Eminent personalities felicitated during the function for their meritorious services include Akshay Mohanty, Bansidhar Jena, Lakshmipriya Das, Sudhir Dash, Biraja Mahapatra, Tanmay Panda, Sunanda Mishra Panda, Debasis Satapathy, Reeta Patra, Debendra Majhi, Pushpanjali Barik, Bimal Bhal, Deepak Rath, Akshay Samal, Gajendra Sahu, Shubhro Roy, Dillip Tripathy, Dillip Mohanty, Vinayak Das, Suryanarayan Mishra, Arun Mishra, S.S.Dogra, Santosh Rout, Bishnu Pradhan, Ramchandra Nath, Abani Sahu, Sasmita Tripathy, Manasraj Patel, Ankita Raut Patel, Umakant Jena, Late Gagan Jena and Raj Kumar Jena.

A Book entitled “Saathi” written by leading lawyer and writer Biraja Mahapatra and a collection of legendary singer Akshay Mohanty’s popular songs compiled by Prof Tanmay Panda entitled “Geeti Manjari” were released by Guersts during the occasion.

Participating in the spectacular cultural extravaganza presented by WOS, celebrated Vocalists Arun Nischal, Anindita Das, Pushpanjali Barik, Sudhir Dash, Santosh Rout and Subodh Padhi enthralled the audiences with their scintillating numbers. Ace Anchor Ankita Mohanty conducted the proceedings of the meeting smoothly. Ipsa Pratibimbita Sadangi and Priyatama Kar helped in organising the Get – Together. Dr. Sunanda Mishra Panda presented Vote of Thanks.

Distinguished Dignitaries present in the Get – Together through online include WOS’s International Co – Ordinator Akshay Mohanty from USA, President, Gulf Odia Association Ajay Kumar Das, WOS’s Presidium Member Badri Mohapatra from Gujarat, WOS’s Myanmar Chapter President Dr. Sital Pal Babu, WOS’s Vice – Chairman Dr. Nalini Pati from Australia, WOS’s International Joint Co – Ordinator Banojini Nayak from Singapore and WOS’s Joint Secretary General Dr. Sitanshu Sekhar Nanda from South Korea.