Actress Sulagna Panigrahi is playing a lead role opposite Sharad Malhotra in historical series Vidrohi

Bhubaneswar: Television and Bollywood actress from Odisha, Sulagna Panigrahi, will add charm to the upcoming series ‘Vidrohi’ to be aired on Star Plus and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sulagna would be seen in a pivotal role opposite Sharad Malhotra, who is playing the historical character of freedom fighter Buxi Jagabandhu. In ‘Vidrohi’, she is playing the character of Buxi Jagabandhu’s wife.

‘Vidrohi’ is set in the pre-Independence era showcasing the freedom spirit of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra Bhramarbar Ray, leader of the historic Paika Revolt of 1817 in Odisha, which is claimed to be the first freedom movement of India.

Sulagna Panigrahi, wife of popular standup comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, made her debut in Hindi television industry in ‘Amber Dhara’, in which she had played a lead role as Dhara. She played a principal character in the soap ‘Do Saheliyaan’. She was also seen in ‘Bidaai’. She debuted in Bollywood in the film ‘Murder 2’ playing the role of Reshma.

The actress tied the nuptial knot with Biswa Kalyan in December last year.