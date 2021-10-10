Odisha reports 652 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 652 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1031696. Khordha district registered the Highest of 331 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 70 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 9th October
New Positive Cases: 652
Of which 0-18 years: 92
In quarantine: 380
Local contacts: 272
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 19
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 70
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 15
12. Jajpur: 10
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kendrapada: 26
15. Khurda: 331
16. Koraput: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 29
18. Nayagarh: 6
19. Nuapada: 1
20. Puri: 14
21. Rayagada: 2
22. Sambalpur: 10
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 15
25. State Pool: 73
New recoveries: 597
Cumulative tested: 20645265
Positive: 1031696
Recovered: 1018311
Active cases: 5083