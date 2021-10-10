Odisha reports 652 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 652 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1031696. Khordha district registered the Highest of 331 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 70 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 9th October

New Positive Cases: 652

Of which 0-18 years: 92

In quarantine: 380

Local contacts: 272

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 70

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 15

12. Jajpur: 10

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kendrapada: 26

15. Khurda: 331

16. Koraput: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 29

18. Nayagarh: 6

19. Nuapada: 1

20. Puri: 14

21. Rayagada: 2

22. Sambalpur: 10

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 15

25. State Pool: 73

New recoveries: 597

Cumulative tested: 20645265

Positive: 1031696

Recovered: 1018311

Active cases: 5083