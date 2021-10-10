Odisha gets 2nd NCC Air Squadron at Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: On the Air Force Day on Friday, the office complex of the Air Squadron (Flying) NCC (National Cadets Corps) was inaugurated here by Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate, Commodore Somen Banerjee.

OSAP Commandant Ashish Kumar Dubey, Jharsuguda SP Bikash Chandra Dash and Group Commander NCC, Sambalpur, Col ASN Rao were present.

The opening of the Air Squadron (Flying) NCC would help local students get training to join the Air Force. Earlier, the students had to travel to Bhubaneswar for this purpose.

“This is for the first time we are introducing Air NCC in Jharsuguda. In Odisha, we have only one unit which is at Bhubaneswar. The students from western Odisha who aspire to join the Air Force found difficulty in reaching Bhubaneswar. So, we have opened this unit at Jharsuguda. We are thankful to the Laxminarayan College for supporting it,” said Commodore Banerjee.

“Earlier we had only Naval and Army wings of NCC, but after getting Air Wing NCC, now LN College is the first college in western Odisha to have a full-fledged NCC wing combining all three. Here, around 200 enrolments will be done,” informed LN College Principal Prof Narendra Panda.