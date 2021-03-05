Actor Jackie Shroff donates an “Animal Care Van” to actress Ayesha Julka

Lonavala: The Mumbai-based social organisation “Ekata Manch” and Society For Animal Safety, India (SAS) have decided to work together for animal welfare and safety at Lonavala in Pune district of Maharashtra.As part of this initiative a grand function was organised on 04 March 2021 at Kaul Villa in Lonavala, about 96 kms from Mumbai. In the program Actor Jackie Shroff donated an “Animal Care Van” to actress Ayesha Jhulka, for using it for animal safety.

Actor Jackie Shroff, Ekata Manch President Ajay Kaul, the Society For Animal Safety, India”(SAS) founder and President Nitesh Khare and SAS Vice-President actress Ayesha Jhulka, Children Welfare Centre High school’s Activity Chairman Prashant Kashid and many politicians and people working for social organisations in Lonavala participated and added glitter to the program.

Ajay Kaul, the President of the Ekata Manch which is engaged with various social projects, thanked Jackie Shroff, actress Ayesha Jhulka and Nitesh Khare. In his speech, Ajay Kaul said “We have launched this initiative to provide medicare and food to injured, sick and starving animals, so that we could ensure their safety and extend all help. We will soon start a full-fledged animal shelter in Lonavala.

Ayesha Jhulka, along with her husband, has set up the attractive and clean 25 feeder points to provide appropriate animal feed to stray dogs, with assistance from the Lonavala Municipal Council. To ensure an appropriate and regular animal feed and emergency medical treatment to animals, Jackie Shroff has gifted an animal care van to Ayesha Jhulka.

With support from Ajay Kaul and animal lovers, Ayesha Julka, intends to set up an animal hospital and animal shelter to provide help to deserving and domestic animals.