Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate a five-day MSME Trade Fair at Bhubaneswar on Friday

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate a five-day MSME Trade Fair at the IDCO Exhibition Ground here on Friday. Industries, MSME and Energy Minister Divya Shankar Mishra on Thursday said MSME sector being growth engine of economy has been one of priority portfolios of the Chief Minister’s aspiration towards State’s economic development.

Mishra said that for rebooting sector hit by Covid, the Government has announced a special financial assistance package of Rs 289 crore. MSMEs from across country and from foreign countries like Iran and Bangladesh are taking part in event.