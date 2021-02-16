Abhay Deol released the trailer of Frozen & Uss Paar to be viewed at Bandra Film Festival

Mumbai: A Filmkaravan and Youtube collaboration, ‘Bandra Film Festival’ (BFF 2021), a platform to showcase films made by prolific filmmakers in the past years, emerging talent and innovative content creators released its trailer higlightingthe first two films that will release on 25th Feb 2021. Abhay Deol who is on the advisory board of the Bandra Film Festival unveiled the trailer of Frozen & Uss Paar on his Instagram handle- https://www.instagram.com/p/CLWH49NJZtn/

Frozen, a true gem from the past directed by Shivajee Chandrabhushan starring Danny Denzongpa, Aamir Bashir & Yashpal Sharma, the film is ‘A sombre journey of a family’s struggle in fighting against all odds when confronted by insurmountable hardships. Uss Paar, an off beat touching film by Arati Kadav, starring Jackie Shroff & Ovi Dixit, is ‘The endearing story of a little girl’s unwavering efforts in sending across mud to her idol maker father. With the help of a kind hearted TT, will her efforts bear fruit?’

The films will release on Bandra Film Festivals Youtube channel on 25th of February 2021.