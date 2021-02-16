Heritage Foods forays into cheese products in consumer packs

Hyderabad: To make a more delightful start to New Year 2021, Heritage Foods forays into cheese products with the launch of Mozzarella Cheese, Processed Cheese. Cool Cafe and Fresh Cream.

Heritage Mozzarella Cheese and Processed Cheese is made from 100 % Pure Cow Milk and has delicious taste, rich aroma and smooth body which melts in the mouth. It is imbued with naturally developed Cheesy flavour for the consumption of all age group people. It is also a good source of Vitamin A and other Minerals and is rich in easily digestible protein and Calcium besides having a decent amount of phosphorous which helps in digestion.

Heritage Mozzarella cheese has unique stretching and melting property and is the best companion for Pizza for holding all toppings. Cheese Cube and Slices are healthy snacking add-on option for kids and the younger generation. It can also be used for all sorts of dishes like curries/gravy, bajji, fries, biriyani etc. It is easy to shred and cut for making the delicious recipe or as ready to eat Cheese Slices directly along with bread slices or for burgers.

The Cheese Variants are available in Mozzarella (500g) & Blocks (200g, 400g, 1kg) at present.

Heritage Cool Café an easy on the go drink brings out a delicious coffee indulgence with an invigorating kick off perfect for those who enjoy their coffee strong. It is a blend of real coffee powder with Goodness of Milk. It has got a good amount of Calcium, a pack of 180 ml gives 40 % of RDA per day of Calcium for Adult. It’s relishing creamy drink to be served chilled and is free from any artificial preservatives.

Heritage Fresh Cream in Tetra packs (UHT Processed) is rich and Creamy in Taste and is made by using fresh and Pure Milk Cream with 25 % Fat. It is a good companion for Soups, Curries, Salad – Fruits and Vegetables. It is useful for making various products at home like Basundi, Cake, Milk sweets, Desserts, Custard, etc. It has all goodness of Milk – Natural Protein, Vitamin A and D, Calcium and other minerals. It is packed in 200ml tamperproof cartons (Tetra Packs), freshness and zero contamination is also guaranteed.

These new products are available at leading Modern Retail Stores, E-Commerce platforms, select standalone stores, Heritage Parlours and on Heritage TUCH App.

Mrs. Brahmani Nara, Executive Director said, “It’s time to say Cheese, as it has become a favourite product among Indian households and has emerged as the fastest growing value added dairy products.

In recent months, we have seen that although out-of-home consumption of food has declined, consumers are experimenting at home and trying out different recipes. We are tapping this trend by launching products such as mozzarella cheese and processed cheese.

We have further strengthened our on the go beverages segment by adding Cool Cafe.