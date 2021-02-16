Odisha Development Forum submits memorandum to all 13 MLAs of Ganjam for establishment of Brahmapur Airport

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Development Forum and various other social organizations submitted memorandum to all 13 MLAs of Ganjam district and related department secretaries of government of Odisha through a letter campaign for the early establishment of Brahmapur Airport, Rapid Industrialization, Development of Tourism Destinations, Development of Roads and Railways in Ganjam district.

Recently, the Forum members met Hon’ble Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Shri Surya Narayan Patra and handed over a memorandum to fulfill the above demands. Shri Patra suggested, in coming days all MLAs of Ganjam district can raise these issues in the state Legislative Assembly for discussion and for further action and instructed the Forum Members to put forth these demands before all the MLAs of the district for their information. In the light of Hon’ble Speaker’s suggestions, this Letter Campaign was launched by Odisha Development Forum and other social organizations to re-inform the central and state government regarding the longstanding demands of the people.

Forum Vice-President Smt. Babita Patra, Forum Executive Members Prakas Pradhan, Laxmi Narayan Padhy, V. Someshwar Rao, Coordinator of United Forum Manas Patra, ‘Utkal Samaj’ State Secretary Saroj Pattnaik, Pritish Panigrahi, Ravi Kumar, K. Arun Rao of ‘Bahumukhi Samaj Mangal Kendra’, Retired Army Officer Padmacharan Sahu, Sudam Bhai, Balakrishna Samantaraya, Jagadish Bhai, Gauri Samantaraya, Ravi Sahu, Tutu Gowda, Loknath Acharya, L Suryanarayana, K Srinivasan, Niranjan Sahu, M Mararaka, Suresh Kumar and many intellectuals participated in the campaign.

Notably, under the UDDAN scheme, the Aviation Department and Odisha state government are jointly setting up airports in small towns like Paradweep, Jeypur, Utkela, Puri (which is only 56 km from Bhubaneswar) and Rourkela (which is only 90 km from Jharsuguda airport), but not establishing an Airport in Brahmapur city, which is the 2nd biggest urban cluster of the state and a potential business centre of east coast of India.

There has been widespread outrage in entire Ganjam district for the continuous negligence of Odisha government to the issues of the people of the District. Therefore, Odisha Development Forum has been taking steps to expedite the establishment of an airport in Brahmapur and free the district from government negligence by handing over memorandums to people’s representatives of Ganjam district.