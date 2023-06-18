Aashirvaad Atta Presents: Puri Rath Yatra with a 270-Degree Immersive Twist

Bhubaneswar : ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Atta is about to take you on a mesmerising journey at the Puri Rath Yatra celebration this year. So, get ready and put on your imaginative hats with a ‘270-degree immersive experience’ that will leave you spellbound.

Visit the ITC Aashirvaad stall and be transported to a theatrical wonderland to experience the cultural richness of Orissa, the state’s beautiful landscapes and so much more,in a way like never before.

The stall will be open from 20thJune to 29th June, Near Sri Gundicha Temple, Grand Road, Puri, Odisha, do ensure to visit.

Join us in this extraordinary celebration where tradition meets innovation. Let’s embark on a journey that will connect you to the heart and soul of the Rath Yatra.