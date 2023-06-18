Gopalpur Port Ltd. Holds ‘Free & Mobile Healthcare Drive’ In Ganjam Villages

Chhatrapur : As a part and parcel of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Gopalpur Port Limited (GPL) organised a free and mobile healthcare service at Arjyapalli village here in Ganjam district today.

This noble gesture and CSR activity was in sequel to GPL’s “Concern for Community Health” drive successfully held earlier in shape of three free and mobile healthcare camps meant for the people in Haripur-Bandar village, at Kalipalli Higher Primary School and also in K Arjyapalli village.

Today’s free healthcare service was conducted at Arjyapalli Govt High School located at Arjyapalli village.

Teams of doctors from various fields like Gynaecology, Medicine & Paediatric, nurses, pharmacists and expert medical technicians took part in this drive.

While preliminary medical consultations, blood tests, blood pressure monitoring and basic check-ups were provided completely free of cost by the GPL, about 150 villagers discussed their various health issues with the doctors.

The GPL’s employees also volunteered for successful execution of the health camp.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. V Janardhana Rao, CEO, Gopalpur Port said, “Our CSR programme for healthcare named as “Concern for Community Health” gives us an opportunity to serve the people who need basic healthcare facilities. It’s reflected in our endeavours to better up the collective health status in the regions where we operate.”

Mr. Ajay Kumar Mishra, Senior Vice President (HR & IR) said, “Health is one of the core thrust areas of our CSR activities. The mobile health care service is aimed at providing preventive healthcare services and promoting wellness in the local communities.”

He also opined that more and more plantation drive will be undertaken in the port peripheral during the current financial year. The cooperation and involvement of the local villagers has greatly inspired Gopalpur Port.

Prominent among others, the healthcare camp was attended by Shri Trilochan Behera, Sarpanch, Aryapalli Panchayat, Aryapalli Village Committee Member, Shri Vikash Kumar, CFO, Gopalpur Port, Shri Chittaranjan Bahinipati, AVP, (HR/IR), senior and experienced medical team, many Port officials, local intellectuals and leaders.