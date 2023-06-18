India’s shuttler duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia to clinch the Indonesia Open Men’s Double Title, in Jakarta today.

Satwik and Chirag, who are ranked sixth in the world, won their first Super 1000 title with a straight-set victory of 21-17, 21-18.

With this feat, they become India’s first ever doubles pair to win the prestigious tournament. … See more