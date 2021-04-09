A work shop on revenue laws and rules held in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A district level work shop on revenue laws and rules held in Adikabi Sarala Das Sanskruti Bhawan here on Thursday, district collector S K Mohapatra inaugurated this one day seminar. Addressing revenue department officials, revenue inspectors ,Amin’s, employees Collector emphasized through study of different revenue laws and its ancillary rules for strict enforcement. As revenue laws have been changing time to time and government has been adding several rules so officials should aware about such changes, collector spelt out. Among others ADM Chinmayee Biswal, sub collector Dhramendra Mallick, Tahasildar Manas Mallick as many as 70 revenue officials were taken part in this workshop and revenue experts were educated them.

