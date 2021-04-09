Odia Samaj Abu Dhabi (OSA) organised Blood Donation camp in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi : ODIA SAMAJ ABU DHABI (OSA) is known for its philanthropic activities in and across the borders of UAE. The expat Odia community, i.e. the OSA family got together and decided to do something noble to show their gratitude for the hospitality & adulation that they have received in their adopted home, UAE. What better way to give back than to organize a blood donation camp for a noble cause during the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to ravage the world and humanity. So OSA members organized the blood donation camp at Abu Dhabi Blood Bank – SEHA, Khailidiya and their family members played a role in its grand success. 110 members of Odia Samaj Abu Dhabi participated in this noble initiative and donated blood. Some of the members also donated plasma and platelets. The local authority as well as the Blood bank officials appreciated this sincere and selfless effort of Odia Samal Abu Dhabi, especially during this pandemic. Abu Dhabi Blood Bank and Odia Samaj Abu Dhabi issued certificates to all the donors as a token of their noble effort.

OSA President, Sri Pradeep Kumar Rath ably supported by the advisors Dr. Himanshu Das, Sri Ashok Panda and the committee members Sri Sidharth Das, Sri Kamal Panda, Sri Rabi Narayana Das, Sri Dillip Nayak, Sri Satyabrata Patra, Sri Sudhanshu Patro, Sri Ranjit Dash, Sri Ganesh Dalei, Sri Sukarna Behera, Abdul Rauf played key roles in coordinating and arranging the novel event.

OSA office bearers are extremely thankful to the local authority of Abu Dhabi and residents of the city for making the event a grand success.