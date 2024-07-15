Vizag’s Jagannath Temple Hosts Bahuda Yatra

Visakhapatnam : Vizag’s Jagannath Temple hosted Bahuda Yatra with pious atmosphere and spiritual fervour. Special religious rituals were performed before the four deities stationed at Aunt’s house in Lawsons Bay Colony with utmost solemnity in the morning by the priests. At around 4:30 pm in the afternoon, the Gods and Goddess were taken in the procession to the elegantly decorated chariot standing in front of the Gundicha temple. President of the Temple’s Management Committee Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj Jitendra Kumar Nayak did the traditional sweeping of the chariot called the Chherra Pahanra.

At about 5 pm the long awaited return journey of the Lord of the Universe Commenced. The juggernaut started rolling amidst the Slogans of ‘Hari Bol’, ‘Jai Jagannath’, playing of Musical instruments such as Ghanta, Kartala, Mardala, Jhanja, Mrudunga and singing of Soul soothing Kirtans and Bhajans by 4000 strong devotees. The Highlight of the Mega Event was the Presentation of Spirited Beating of Drums by the Dulduli Troupe of Odisha’s Bolangir District and Kotlam Dance by local female artists. Travelling through Shanti Ashram, UDA Park, AU Gate, UDA Children’s Arena and All India Radio, the chariot reached its final destination at the Main Temple on Daspalla Hills at around 8 pm. An enraged Goddess Laxmi blocked the entrance of Lord Jagannath to enter into the Temple because she was not invited to accompany the Siblings during the Rath Yatra. Lord Jagannath immediately took stock of the situation and offered Delicious Rasagolla to the Goddess to Cajole her. Then she was pacified and granted permission to the deities to get in. The Idols were then taken to the Temple by the servitors and devotees performing Dhadi Pahandi and placed on the Sanctum Sanctorum. This year’s Bahuda Yatra was actively supported by Marwadi Yuva Manch and Gurudwara Sadhu Sangat for logistic arrangements.

The Bahuda Yatra was successfully organised with overall supervision of the President of Temple’s Management Committee Jitendra Kumar Nayak and General Secretary Bimal Kumar Mahanta, Vice President Dr Karunakar Padhi, members Bijay Mahapatra, Rajendra Prasad Sahu, Banamali Sahu and Arun Das.