Kharghar Jagannath Temple in Navi Mumbai Hosts Bahuda Yatra*

Navi Mumbai : The Jagannath Temple at Sector Five in Kharghar celebrated Bahuda Yatra Festival amidst pious atmosphere and spiritual fervour. Commencing from the wee hours in the morning all the religious rituals were performed before the Deities at Adap Mandap inside Aunt’s House in Harihar Peetha with utmost solemnity by the priests of the temple. In the afternoon the Four Deities were taken in Pahandi procession from the Gundicha Temple to the aesthetically and elegantly decorated chariot stationed in front of the temple.

At around 2.00 p.m. President and Trustee of the managing body of the temple, Maharashtra Odia Welfare Association (MOWA) Dr. Bhagwan Panda did the traditional Chherapahanra.At around 4.00 p.m. in the evening the long awaited return journey of the Lord of the Universe commenced.The Chariot was pulled back from Harihar Peetha to the premises of main temple amidst Kirtan and singing of Bhajans by the devotees and servitors at around 6 p.m.The entire ambience got reverberated with recitals of hymns, shouting of slogans like Hari Bol, Jai Jagannath and playing of musical instruments such as Ghanta, Mardala, karatala, Jhanja and Mrudanga. The view of the Trinity in a majestic style from atop the Royal Chariot during their sojourn in the street of Navi Mumbai was momentous and mesmerizing. After the return journey the Gods and Godess have remained on the chariot for Public Darshan. As per the Temple sources, the Deities will continue to be on the Chariot for next two days. On 17th July 2024 the rituals of adorning of golden attire and offering of Adharpana will be performed in the chariot. The Idols will then be taken to the Temple performing Dhadi Pahandi around late night and will be placed on the Sanctum Sanctorum.

The entire arrangements of the Bahuda Yatra Festival was well managed and smoothly executed under the active and able stewardships of the Trustees of MOWA like Dr. Bhagwan Panda, Balaram Patro, B.S. Patnaik, Dr.Manoj Kumar Nayak, Dr.Ketan Gokhale ,B.C. Khatua, G.S. Gill, Capt. S.P. Rao, Bighnaraj Parida, Maguni Raut, P.M. Mahapatra and other members of the Managing Committee which include senior advisers led by Dr.Rabinarayan Mishra.