A review of the 5 best betting apps

Mobile betting has developed tremendously in recent times. Many bookmakers have already created their own programs for Android and iOS devices. This allows users to bet regardless of their location. The applications have full functionality and many sports in their lines. Therefore, bettors can choose any discipline. The most popular sport in India is Cricket. It is most attractive for betting due to the fact that it is dynamic and diverse. Also cricket is rich in different kinds of tournaments and competitions. Therefore, players can bet on it all the time. The most popular cricket tournament in India is the IPL. This league is famous for the fact that its matches are attended by the maximum number of fans in the stands. And where else, if not in mobile apps, can they bet while watching the match at the stadium? The IPL is coming up and you need to think about choosing a good bookmaker and IPL 2023 betting apps. This article will give you all the information you need about the best mobile apps in India. All of them of course have Cricket in the line and shall cover all the matches of IPL 2023.

How do you take the IPL betting app?

Choosing a good bookmaker app involves analyzing all of its components. Therefore, you need to pay attention to the following:

First of all on the reliability and security of the company. All legal bookmakers indicate information about the license obtained on their website;

Functionality. The application should allow the user to perform any necessary action before and after placing a bet;

Sportsbook. Availability of cricket and all popular leagues, including the IPL;

The spreadsheet. On the IPL should offer as many options for betting;

Interface and navigation. Usability is also important in the application;

Speed of operation. The application should be fast.

These are all major factors for selecting an IPL betting program in India. They are very important for your successful and comfortable playing. But since the analysis of each program takes a lot of your time, we have prepared a list of already tested applications. You can read about them below.

List of the best IPL betting apps

Taking into account all the needs and general evaluations of users, it was possible to compile this top list. All the applications in it open the world of betting to any adult indian. Once you register, you will be able to wager on cricket and the IPL as well. You can check out the list below:

4rabet;

Dafabet;

Indibet;

Fairplay;

10cric.

You can choose any application and download it from the official website of the company. Each of them is available for Android and iOS devices. To make your choice easier you can read the description of each application.

4rabet

4rabet has been in the mobile gambling market in India since 2018. During this time, it has managed to win over many users. Its main advantages are reliability and safety. The bookmaker has a license in Curacao. A bonus program is available for users after downloading and installing the app. Also promo codes are often raffled off. Popular payment methods have been added. All of them are familiar to Indians. The minimum deposit amount in 4rabet INR 300. The application is simple and not fancy. The program is easy to install even on older devices android and iOS. Welcome bonus +200% up to INR 20,000.

Dafabet

The Dafabet app leaves a good impression. The sports icons are well drawn, and each symbol is unique. In general, the application is made in the same style, corresponding to the brand of the company. The Dafabet mobile program comes with all the features available on the website. It offers a large selection of live events. For this reason, it is appreciated by IPL bettors. In addition, the app makes it easy for players to follow live bets. The odds on such wagers are good, and they are automatically updated. The app is great for new and long-time users alike. First deposit bonus +160% up to INR 16,000.

Indibet

Indibet’s mobile app has got a great design and interface. Thanks to the well-designed navigation and availability of all the basic features, Indian bettors can use this program with maximum pleasure. But to get access to its full functionality, you need to register. In addition to cricket, other popular sports are also represented in the sportsbook. The bookmaker is also famous for its odds. They are of course not stable, but in most cases they are above average for all popular events. It can not but please. To easily download the application on your device you will need Android 4.2+ or iOS 12.0+. Beginners get +100% to the first deposit. Bonus not more than Acres 50,000.

Fairplay

It doesn’t take much time to download the Fairplay betting software to your device. It has proven itself over several years of operation. Users leave positive reviews about the application. In terms of functionality, there are no questions. It’s great for gambling newbies as well as long-time users. In the program you will be able to bet not only on the IPL, but also on other popular cricket leagues. For active bettors, there is a good bonus system with interesting offers. You can only download the app from the official Fairplay website. After registration you will get +100% up to INR 3,000.

10cric

The app is available for Android 4.0+, iOS 12.0 or later. The safety and reliability of the company is confirmed by the Curacao Gambling Commission. You can use Visa, MasterCard, AstroPay, Skrill, Neteller, UPI, etc. for deposits. The minimum amount of INR 250. all financial transactions in the application are fast and commission-free. As a welcome bonus newcomers get +100% up to INR 10,000. The bookmaker’s program offers video broadcasts, Wide range of markets for cricket betting, Special notification system for sports events and promotions. You can safely download the application only from the official website of the company 10cric.

Conclusion

Choosing a mobile app to bet on the IPL is quite easy. Only if you know what to look for. The next IPL season is about to begin. You will have a great opportunity to get involved. Often in such leagues the bookmaker puts the minimum face and maximum odds.