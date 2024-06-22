9th Bhubaneswar International Trade Fair – 2024 inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: 9th edition of the Bhubaneswar International Trade Fair-2024 has kicked off at the Janata Maidan. On this occasion, Sports Youth Development and Higher Education Minister of Odisha Suraj Suryasbhuhi inaugurated the program. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sulta Deo, Mayor Sulochana Das, MSME Director Pawan Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of Uttarakhand Hospitals, Mr. Mans Bukher, Deputy Director of Jupiter Group, Mr. Vasaranjan Pange, State Head of Freedom Oil, Mr. Amiya Dhal, Managing Director of Gupta Events, Suzy Kumar Gupta, Director Payal Acharya Gupta, Propoty Brands Sain Singh, Executive Director Deepak Mohanty were also present.

An array of exhibitors, hailing from various districts and countries, have gathered to showcase their special items. Visitors can explore an extensive range of products, from home decor to outdoor fountains, all available at reasonable prices. The trade fair, taking place from 21st June to 1st July at Janata Maidan, will open daily from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM. It offers a diverse selection of exhibits, including real estate, construction products, furniture, interiors, home decor, home appliances, lifestyle & apparel, automobiles, antiques, Indian handicrafts & crafts, boutique & beauty, and national & international antiques, boasting over 4000 national and international articles.

Moreover, each evening will be filled with captivating cultural programs, such as fashion shows, talent hunts, rock bands, and performances by famous Hollywood and Bollywood artists. Visitors will also have the chance to win intriguing gifts through activities like lucky draws, quizzes, and selfie contests, courtesy of Freedom Oil and Wonderland Water Park.

Additionally, in response to the rising levels of stress and lack of mental concentration in children, the fair provides an opportunity for a free initial consultation with an established psychologist in Odisha. This valuable service is offered as part of the 9th Bhubaneswar International Trade Fair-2024, organized by Gupta Event Management.