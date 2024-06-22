Union Bank of India wins Finnoviti Award 2024

Mumbai : Union Bank of India wins the prestigious Finnoviti Award 2024, organized by ‘Banking Frontiers’. The Bank received accolades for two innovative products: ‘Operation Vajra’, a real-time monitoring system for newly opened CASA accounts, based on velocity checks and customer profiles, and a VR-based learning solution.

The awards were accepted on behalf of the Bank by Chief Technology Officer Shri. Anil Kuril and General Managers Shri. Tata Venkat Venugopal and Shri. KM Reddy at a glittering ceremony held on June 19, 2024, in Mumbai.

Finnoviti Awards are recognition to the efforts of institutions/organizations in BFSI sector for their Innovative Fintech Solutions in products or process which transforms the respective domain.

